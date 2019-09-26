High school sports get rescheduled throughout the state due to EEE concerns

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Schools in Hartford and the surrounding areas are coming up with a new game plan against EEE.

Superintendent Craig Cooke with Windsor Public Schools said, “We worked with our town and our health department. We’ve moved everything earlier. We had a home football game tomorrow night against Hartford High and we’re moving at about 3:45 so it will be done about six.”

It’s not just football, school officials are adjusting soccer and hockey schedules and other outdoor activities.

“The other move we’re making our cross country team typically runs it in a wooded area and we are moving them to a less wooded area,” said Cooke.

The CIAC said at least 12 school districts have changed game times to start early and end by 6 p.m.

Glenn Lungarini, the executive director with the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference said, “There’s 189 member high schools in the CIAC right now so we were probably looking in the range of about maybe 20 schools.”

The CIAC said it’s not mandatory but rather a proactive approach.

Lungarini added, “Once the superintendent makes that decision then we respect and honor whatever that decision is again doing that is in the best interest of student safety and we all work together to ensure the games get played so kids don’t miss out on participation.”

Superintendent Cooke told News 8 that they are trying to keep student as safe as possible.

“I know it’s cause some rescheduling. I feel bad for some of the youth programs that had to cancel. But again I think it’s the right move and certainly one we are seeing in town all around us,” said Cooke.

He added that once the cooler weather hits they will adjust the athletic schedules.