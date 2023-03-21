WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Some high school students in Connecticut are about to receive an opportunity of a lifetime when it comes to education.

Eastern Connecticut State University will open its campus this July to high school students for the university’s first Pre-College Summer. This residential program will consist of three, one-week sessions led by full-time Eastern faculty who will guide high schoolers through a fun and specialized academic curriculum.

Designed for rising sophomore, junior and senior high school students, Eastern’s Pre-College Summer will give participants 20 hours of faculty-led classroom instruction, followed by a variety of workshops and social programs. At the conclusion of certain sessions, participants’ families will be invited to attend a presentation or a performance.

Over the course of one week, the students live on campus, and explore college life and possible academic majors, build their resumes, and work full-time with professors on a range of interesting topics.

These three sessions will run from July 9 through July 14, July 16 through July 2, and July 23 through July 28. Each session will be divided into groups focusing on different academic topic, and each participant registers for which program they would like to take.

Below are the lists of sessions that each student can participate in.

Session one:

“Motion Capture for Movies and Gaming” with theatre Professor Kristen Morgan

“Intro to Filmmaking” with theatre Professor Brian Day

“Machine Learning with Python” with computer science Professor Garrett Dancik

Session two:

“Making Electronic and Ambient Music” with music Professor Anthony Cornicello

“PreMed Lab: How the Body Works” with biology Professor Kurt Lucin

“Poetry and Fiction Writing Workshop” with English Professor Daniel Donaghy

Session three:

“Social Entrepreneurship” with business administration Professor Emiliano Villanueva

“A Brief History of Horror” with education Professor Mark Fabrizi

Eastern’s Pre-College Summer costs $1,600 for the week and includes housing, meals and tuition. Some programs may have additional lab fees. The registration deadline is June 1.