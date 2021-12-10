Hill-Stead Museum curator shares museum’s history during the holidays

(WTNH) — WTNH is partners with Seasons Magazines and we are getting a closer look at the latest edition of Seasons Magazines from seasons contributor Anna Vdovenko.

Among the feature pieces included in the winter edition is one on the history of Christmas in Connecticut, written from a perspective of 100 years ago.

Melanie Bourbeau, curator at the Hill-Stead Museum, shares the history of the Hill-Stead Museum during the holidays.

For more information about Seasons please visit SeasonsMagazines.com

Watch the full interview in the video above.