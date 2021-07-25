Historic aircraft transported to Intrepid Museum in NYC across CT River

Conn. (WTNH) — The Douglas F4D-1 Skyray was transported from the New England Air Museum to the Intrepid Museum in New York City this weekend. The journey took the historic aircraft across Connecticut and down the Connecticut River near Hartford Sunday.

The Intrepid Museum reports, “This exact aircraft flew from Intrepid during the Cold War and will be the 28th plane in the Museum’s aircraft collection.”

The plane is just over 45 feet long and 13 feet high, with a wingspan of 33.5 feet. Its top speed is 722 mph and can be crewed by just a pilot.

















The multi-step journey included travel over land and water. For its final leg, it will be craned onto Intrepid‘s flight deck. The team at the museum will then begin to work to preserve it so visitors can learn from it for years to come.

“This unique aircraft, with its direct connection to Intrepid‘s history, is one of the most significant acquisitions for the Museum in almost a decade,” said the president of the Intrepid Museum, Susan Marenoff-

