(WTNH) — October is finally here, which means for all of the Halloween enthusiasts out there, now is the time to break out the horror flicks.

Scary movies are the perfect fall treat for you and the whole family! But looking for Halloween movies with the perfect amount of scare for kids can be tricky (and we don’t mean the trick-or-treat kind of tricky).

If you’re looking for the perfect film to watch with the kids that still has a bit of spook in it, News 8 has your answer.

Have you ever wondered what the most popular, spooky Halloween movie is for kids in Connecticut? Well according to a USDish report, it’s ‘Hocus Pocus’!

‘Hocus Pocus’ was first released in 1993, and focuses on the story of three ancient witches who are accidentally summoned to modern-day Salem by a curious young teen. The fantasy/horror film is packed with comedy, adventure, and best of all, magic.

You can stream ‘Hocus Pocus’ on Disney+, or rent it on Vudu and Google Play. Or, the movie will also air on live TV several times throughout the month on channels such as FreeForm for its 31 Nights of Halloween special.

Plus, if you fall in love with the first one, the sequel was released in September 2022! ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ can also be streamed on Disney+.