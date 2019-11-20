Holiday charity drives across the state

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) - A wounded Iraq War veteran saw his new home for the first time Wednesday morning. A national charity renovated a house in Glastonbury for the Army veteran.

It looked like a small parade, but was actually a hero's homecoming. He was literally coming to see his new home for the first time. The hero here is Specialist Crag Hall. He joined the Army after 9\11. In April of 2007, he was in the turret of a tank in Iraq.