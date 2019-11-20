Holiday charity drives across the state

(WTNH) — Looking to spread some holiday cheer and help give back to your community? Here’s a list of holiday charity and toy drives happening across Connecticut this holiday season.
Statewide
- Connecticut Funeral Directors Association 14th Annual Holiday Collection Drive
- When: Through December 4
- Where: Various locations
- What: Gift cards and unwrapped toys
Hartford County
- Hartford Fire Department & Eleven28 Entertainment Coat Drive
- When: Ends December 26, drop off 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at below stations
- Where: Station 1 – 197 Main Street, Hartford; Station 14 – 25 Blue Hills Avenue, Hartford; Station 15 – 8 Fairfield Avenue, Hartford
- What: Coats, winter garments
- Foodshare’s Turkey and Thirty Campaign
- When: Ends November 26
- Where: Various community donations drives
- What: Turkeys and monetary donations
- East Hartford Social Services
- When: Ends December 2
- Where: Town Hall, 740 Main Street, East Hartford
- What: Unwrapped toys for kids from newborns to 10 years old, winter accessories and monetary donations
- Valerie’s Wish Toy Drive
- When: Ends December 15
- Where: Southington Fire Department Station 5, 72 River Street, Southington
- What: Unwrapped toys
- El Show de Analeh’s 10th Annual Holiday Toy Drive
- When: December 5, 5:30 p.m.
- Where: Hartford Hospital Education & Resource Center, 560 Hudson Street, Hartford
- What: Toys and gift cards
New Haven County
- Pajama Drive for Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital
- When: Ends December 18
- Where: Various locations in Branford/North Branford, including Lockworks Dental Group, Shoreline Orthodontics, Armazen, Sound Runner, Total Learning Group, IMX Pilates, Salon 106 and Village Express
- What: Pajamas, small toys, and stuffed animals
- Chaz and AJ McDermott Chevrolet and Lexus Toy Drive
- When: December 6, 5:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.
- Where: Jordan’s Furniture New Haven
- What: Toys
- KC101 Stuff A Bus
- When: November 21st & 22nd
- Where: Hamden Plaza
- What: Frozen turkeys, monetary donations, non-perishable food items. All donations will benefit the Connecticut Food Bank.
- Yale’s Toy Closet Program
- When: Ends December 23
- Where: Supercuts, 1060 W Main St, Branford
- What: Toys
- Fill the Christmas Dumpster
- When: December 14, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Where: Viglione Heating & Cooling, 259 Commerce Street, East Haven
- What: Unwrapped toys
Fairfield County
- Smile Dental Center 32nd Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive
- When: November 20, 10 a.m. -2 p.m.
- Where: Smile Dental Center, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton
- What: Non-perishable food items, frozen turkeys and monetary donations
- 7th Annual Pack-A- Pick Up Food Drive
- When: November 23, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Where: Sona Bella Salon, 187 Coram Ave, Shelton
- What: One full paper bag of food items and/or a frozen turkey
Tolland County
- “Stuff a Trailer” Annual Coat Drive by Connecticut Trailers & Powersports, Bolton Motors and local State Police
- When: November 29 to December 20
- Where: Bolton Motors, 99 New Bolton Rd, Bolton; Connecticut Trailers’, 7 Bolton Center Road, Bolton
- What: New jackets, hats, boots and gloves for children and adults