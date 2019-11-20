Holiday charity drives across the state

(WTNH) — Looking to spread some holiday cheer and help give back to your community? Here’s a list of holiday charity and toy drives happening across Connecticut this holiday season.

Statewide

  • Connecticut Funeral Directors Association 14th Annual Holiday Collection Drive

Hartford County

  • Hartford Fire Department & Eleven28 Entertainment Coat Drive
    • When: Ends December 26, drop off 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at below stations
    • Where: Station 1 – 197 Main Street, Hartford; Station 14 – 25 Blue Hills Avenue, Hartford; Station 15 – 8 Fairfield Avenue, Hartford
    • What: Coats, winter garments
  • East Hartford Social Services
    • When: Ends December 2
    • Where: Town Hall, 740 Main Street, East Hartford
    • What: Unwrapped toys for kids from newborns to 10 years old, winter accessories and monetary donations
  • Valerie’s Wish Toy Drive
    • When: Ends December 15
    • Where: Southington Fire Department Station 5, 72 River Street, Southington
    • What: Unwrapped toys
  • El Show de Analeh’s 10th Annual Holiday Toy Drive 
    • When: December 5, 5:30 p.m.
    • Where: Hartford Hospital Education & Resource Center, 560 Hudson Street, Hartford
    • What: Toys and gift cards

New Haven County

  • Pajama Drive for Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital
    • When: Ends December 18
    • Where: Various locations in Branford/North Branford, including Lockworks Dental Group, Shoreline Orthodontics, Armazen, Sound Runner, Total Learning Group, IMX Pilates, Salon 106 and Village Express
    • What: Pajamas, small toys, and stuffed animals
  • Chaz and AJ McDermott Chevrolet and Lexus Toy Drive
    • When: December 6, 5:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.
    • Where: Jordan’s Furniture New Haven
    • What: Toys
  • KC101 Stuff A Bus
    • When: November 21st & 22nd
    • Where: Hamden Plaza
    • What: Frozen turkeys, monetary donations, non-perishable food items. All donations will benefit the Connecticut Food Bank.
  • Yale’s Toy Closet Program
    • When: Ends December 23
    • Where: Supercuts, 1060 W Main St, Branford
    • What: Toys
  • Fill the Christmas Dumpster
    • When: December 14, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
    • Where: Viglione Heating & Cooling, 259 Commerce Street, East Haven
    • What: Unwrapped toys

Fairfield County

  • Smile Dental Center 32nd Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive
    • When: November 20, 10 a.m. -2 p.m.
    • Where: Smile Dental Center, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton
    • What: Non-perishable food items, frozen turkeys and monetary donations
  • 7th Annual Pack-A- Pick Up Food Drive
    • When: November 23, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
    • Where: Sona Bella Salon, 187 Coram Ave, Shelton
    • What: One full paper bag of food items and/or a frozen turkey

Tolland County

  • “Stuff a Trailer” Annual Coat Drive by Connecticut Trailers & Powersports, Bolton Motors and local State Police
    • When: November 29 to December 20
    • Where: Bolton Motors, 99 New Bolton Rd, Bolton; Connecticut Trailers’, 7 Bolton Center Road, Bolton
    • What: New jackets, hats, boots and gloves for children and adults

