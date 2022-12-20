Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut drivers are getting an early holiday present this year: low gas prices.

For the first time in nearly 600 days, the national average price of gas will drop below the $3 mark, as it is forecasted to be $2.98 on Christmas day. The prices this holiday season are projected to be $1.83 lower than they were just six months ago, according to the fuel savings platform GasBuddy.

High gas prices have been on the minds of Americans all year, especially after they peaked over $5 in June, sending Californians in a frenzy with nearly $7 a gallon. Since the summer, the national average gas price has slowly fallen, and since October, prices in all 50 states have dropped tremendously. GasBuddy expects Diesel to follow suit.

“As 2022 draws to a close, we’ve seen gas prices cut nearly in half in some areas compared to this earlier this year — a well needed break from the sky high prices we faced just six months ago,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said. “Finally, things are starting to feel a bit more normal with gas prices far more affordable. Americans are saving around $25 per fill-up compared to prices this summer.”

De Haan noted that although the country is closing the year on a positive note, there are challenges that could drive up prices in the spring.