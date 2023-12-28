(WTNH)– It has been a busy few days out on the roads with people traveling to and from their holiday destinations.

Thursday was one of the busiest days, according to AAA.

They project that more than 155 million people will be traveling 50 miles or more over the ten-day stretch from the weekend before Christmas to New Year’s Day. This is an increase from last year and the second highest since 2000, according to AAA.

In general, the best times to hit the road are before lunch-time or after 7:00 p.m.

“Google Maps said it could take anywhere from three to five hours, so I left for five hours.” Said Ahuva Truxton of Massachusetts.

“Coming from Rhode Island, there’s a lot of construction, so the most traffic was leaving Rhode Island, but once we got on 95 it’s been pretty smooth so far.” Said Greg Greenberg of Rhode Island.

People are also taking buses, trains, and planes. AAA expects airports to be the busiest that they have been during the year-end holiday travel period.