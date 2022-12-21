(WTNH) – If you’re traveling for the holidays this week, you should start preparing now. A powerful storm is expected to hit Connecticut Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning.

Heavy rain and strong winds are expected in Connecticut Thursday night and Friday, which are likely to cause power outages.

People traveling by plane should expect flight delays and cancelations along the eastern seaboard.

Friday morning, there could be some inland flooding and moderate coastal flooding due to the high tide. Icy areas are expected to develop Friday evening as temperatures drop quickly.

Drivers are being asked to make arrangements beforehand to avoid icy roads and dangerous travel.

Connecticut State Police released some tips for travelers before the holiday weekend:

Drive the speed limit

Keep a safe distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you

Ensure that all passengers are wearing seatbelts

Signal when turning, changing lanes or taking an exit

Refrain from texting or using your phone

Never consume alcoholic beverages, marijuana products or drugs, including medications that could impact driving, before you get behind the wheel

Immediately reduce speed to a reasonable level below the posted speed limit or move over one lane whenever law enforcement, fire trucks, ambulances, or tow trucks are occupying a lane. Please give them room to do their job efficiently and safely so that you are in compliance with the state’s “Move Over” law

Drivers are also reminded to plan ahead for their trips by: