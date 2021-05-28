Hollywood comes to RJ Julia Bookstore in Madison

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — “The Noel Diary” by Richard Paul Evans is being turned into a movie and it’s taking place in Connecticut.

“This is Us” star Justin Hartley,  will portray a bestselling author who returns home at Christmas to settle the estate of his estranged mother.

RJ Julia Bookstore will be featured as Hartley’s hometown bookstore and the bookstore are ready for filming.

On Saturday, the bookstore will be open 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.. Filming will begin at noon and into the evening hours. RJ Cafe & Bistro will remain open 10 a.m. to 5p.m..

