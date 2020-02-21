Home and Garden show comes to Mohegan Sun

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH)– Spring is approaching — and so is home improvement season.

With that, the Southeastern Connecticut Home and Garden Show kicks off Friday night, with everything you need from the front door to back yard.

“The show is important to our business,” said Brandon Hyde of Hyde Park Landscape. “It’s Spring, people get excited about starting projects and we’re excited to help them.”

It’s full of ideas and inspiration — and big names in the business, including a two-day meet and greet with Danielle Colby from American Pickers.

Every year the event draws thousands to Mohegan Sun’s Earth Expo center, introducing them to hundreds of vendors.

Local businesses like DiRoma Landscaping are looking forward to meeting a new audience.

“Being able to tap into the broader community beyond Griswold, our crews will travel across the state of Connecticut so we’re excited to tap into new customers and the like,” said owner Sandra DiRoma.

For the local businesses showcasing their services, they said this convention is a big part of the home improvement industry.

“It’s exposure,” said Charlie Carrol of ACDC Industrial Electric.

He said the exposure from one show gives them business for years to come.

“A lot of times at these shows, we talk to people and then two years later we get the call, saying, we saw you at the home show.”

The Home and Garden Show runs at Mohegan Sun through Sunday.