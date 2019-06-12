Connecticut

Home healthcare agencies want Lamont to veto 'non-complete' clause ban in budget

(WTNH) - An organization of more than 100 Connecticut home healthcare agencies is asking the Governor to veto a section of the new state budget.

The agencies say a section of the budget that bans 'non compete' clauses in home healthcare worker contracts could result in the workers leaving and taking their clients with them to another agency or a private service and potentially destroy their business model.

The Governor's office says there is no chance he will veto the measure.

He introduced the bill and says he looks forward to it becoming law.

He also says 'non compete' clauses diminish the quality of life for some of our most vulnerable communities.

