Honor Flight CT takes 23 Veterans on day trip to Washington D.C.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — 23 Veterans and their family and friends gathered at Bradley International Airport for the inaugural Flight of Honor flight in Connecticut early Saturday morning.

Honor Flight Connecticut is a program that takes Veterans to Washington D.C. for a day to view the monuments and memorials down there.

23 Veterans are attending this day trip, including Veterans that have served in WWII and the Korean War. At the end of the day, they will return to Connecticut.

Louis Mandfredi from Honor Flight CT said, “It made me feel extremely honored just to be a part of the ceremony, to give thanks to the Veterans, it’s a privilege to be here.”

Many fire departments, the Air National Guard, Hamden High School Marching Band, and Connecticut residents also attended the inaugural send off.

More flights are being planned for next year. For more information on Honor Flight CT, go to honorflightct.org

