Conn. (WTNH) — Friday marks one year since Russia invaded Ukraine. While the U.S. isn’t geographically close to the ongoing war, it still has a huge impact on Ukrainian-American lives.

To honor the late Ukrainians, as well as those still fighting for their lives in the country, there will be several events held across the state on Friday.

Candlelit Vigil — Ukrainian National Home, 961 Wethersfield Ave., Hartford

The Ukrainian community will be joined by Lt. Governor Bysiewicz for a vigil to remember, reflect, and pay tribute to the lives lost during the war. The event starts at 3 p.m. with a photography exhibit, followed by a formal program featuring Anna Kobylarz, who has been to Ukraine about 10 times in the last year.

Around 4:15 p.m., organizers will hold a Moment of Silence, prayer, and candle lighting ceremony with artistic vocal presentations.

Yale Vigil for Ukraine — Outside Sterling Memorial Library, 120 High St., New Haven

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) will stand with the Ukrainian American community to commemorate the anniversary with a vigil on the Yale campus.

Hearts for Ukraine Fundraiser — Belvedere Restaurant, 82 Broad St., New Britain

A fundraiser will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at Belvedere

Service of Prayer for Peace in Ukraine — St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church, 596 George St., New Haven

A service of prayer will be held “for those who have sacrificed their lives and those who experience the negative and disastrous effects of the war,” starting at 6 p.m.