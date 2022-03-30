HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Starting Friday, all CT Transit local, express and Fastrack buses will be free for three months. Some bus riders are already looking forward to the savings.



“Because it’s going to be such a big help,” said New Haven resident Rosalia Moran, who said she pays at least $70 a month in bus fare.



Saving money is why the General Assembly passed the bipartisan bill canceling bus fares for three months. It was part of the legislation that also suspends the 25 cent a gallon gas tax.



“A lot of those single moms, single parents, that could be six bucks to and from just to get your groceries,” said Governor Ned Lamont (D-CT) at the press conference announcing the elimination of the bus fares.



As much as people like saving money, people who regularly ride the buses in New Haven remember what it was like when CT Transit stopped charging fares during the height of the pandemic. They say a lot of people got on the bus even though they had nowhere to go.



“You’re going to have really bad people getting on the bus,” said Kim Horner as she got off a bus on the New Haven Green. “They’re going to be fighting, They’re going to be yelling and screaming. They’re going to be drinking on the bus. You’re going to have drug addicts, homeless people sleeping.”



“Last time they were free, it was chaos,” New Haven resident James Dudley remembered. “You’re going to have all the people who are homeless on the bus, sleeping on the bus, drinking on the bus. You are going to have all the people who are drug addicts on the bus.”



In general, getting more people to ride the bus is actually the goal of the fare holiday. Ridership is still only 75% of pre-pandemic rates.



“This will certainly be a catalyst to bring the old riders back and hopefully encourage new folks to ride public transit,” said Vicki Shotland, executive Director of the Greater Hartford Transit District.



Hopefully save them the money they would pay on gas for their cars. To plan out your bus route, just go to: CTrides.com