Conn. (WTNH) — It’s time to hop into the Easter spirit!

The Easter Bunny is gearing up for the holiday season, and to celebrate, there are several events in Connecticut, including Easter egg hunts, buffets, egg decorating, and even photos with the bunny himself.

See our full list of Easter events across the state below:

Fairfield

Mommy & Me Easter egg hunt — March 26: The Pottery Factory, Brookfield

Get ready for Easter with canvas-painting events with your little one!

Easter egg hunt in the trees — March 31: The Adventure Park at the Discovery Museum, Bridgeport

Spot the eggs in the trees while you climb and get a treat.

EverWonder’s Annual Egg Scramble — April 1: EverWonder Children’s Museum, Newtown

The annual event will include separate egg hunt times, based on ages, outside the museum.

NIA Annual Easter egg & scavenger hunt — April 1: Nichols Improvement Association (NIA), Trumbull

Hunt for eggs in the old-fashioned event, known as Trumbull’s longest-running egg hunt.

Photos & face-painting with the Easter bunny — April 1: Audra Santos Community Trust Lending Team, Monroe

All kids will receive goodies and candy-filled eggs.

Easter bunny hop — April 8: Lordship Seawall, Stratford

Bring a food donation and experience a visit from the Easter bunny.

Easter Fest talent show — April 9: Danbury Green, Danbury

Sign up as a team or individual for Danbury’s talent show to win a prize.

Litchfield

Adult Easter egg hunt — April 8: Sunset Meadow Vineyards, Goshen

Adults can search for eggs hidden in the main yard of the winery.

Easter egg coloring — April 8: Thomaston Volunteer Fire Corps, Thomaston

Kids up to age 14 can come and decorate eggs with light snacks and drinks.

Hartford

East Hartford egg hunt — March 25: McAuliffe Park, East Hartford

Annual egg hunt with thousands of pieces of chocolates and stuffed plastic eggs for children ages 10 and younger.

Bounce House and Easter bunny visit — March 26: Jumpin’ Joeys, South Windsor

Hop, bounce, and take free pictures with the Easter bunny, as well as a free Easter egg surprise.

Meet the Easter bunny — March 26: New England Prestige Realty, Glastonbury

It’s a fun afternoon at New England Prestige Realty with a visit from the Easter bunny.

Photos with the Easter bunny — March 27-April 1: Premier Portraits Studio, Plainville

The Easter bunny is hopping into the Premier Portraits studio for three days.

Annual Town Easter egg hunt — April 1: East Granby Parks & Rec., East Granby

The event is for children up to fifth grade with a donation of a non-perishable food item.

Easter bunny brunch and egg hunt — April 1: Brignole Vineyards, East Granby

Enjoy brunch courtesy Zen Catering and take pictures with the Easter bunny.

Easter show and egg hunt — April 1: New River Church, Manchester

An Easter egg hunt for children up to fifth grade will kick-off following a brief show.

Rogers Orchards Easter egg hunt — April 1: Sunnymount Farm, Southington

Easter egg hunt at the farm with a free cup of hot cider to enjoy.

Easter bunny at the museum — April 7: New England Air Museum, Windsor Locks

Participate in hands-on activities and meet the Easter bunny.

Easter rock hunt — April 8, Plainville

Nearly 400 rocks will be hidden across the town for people of all ages to find.

Visit with the Easter bunny & goat petting zoo — April 8: Wojtusik Nursery Garden Center, Bristol

Kids can meet the Easter bunny, visit the baby goat petting zoo, and take pictures.

Barnes Museum Easter egg hunt — April 8: The Barnes Museum, Southington

Second annual Easter egg hunt for children ages 5 and younger, as well as pictures with the Easter bunny.

Middlesex

Adult Easter egg hunt — April 1: Yankee Hard Ciders, East Haddam

Hunt through the orchard and tap room grounds for eggs filled with prizes like bottles of hard cider.

Living Rock Easter egg hunt — April 8: Living Rock Church, Killingworth

Hop on over for an exciting Easter egg hunt with treats, surprises, games, and crafts.

Cromwell Easter egg hunt — April 8: Pierson Park, Cromwell

Over 5,000 Easter eggs, as well as special golden eggs, are hidden across the park.

Town & Country nurseries Easter egg hunt — April 8: Town & Country Nurseries, Haddam

The annual Easter egg hunt includes a special Easter prize.

New Haven

Easter egg hunt and petting zoo — March 26: FaithChurch, Wolcott

Free Easter egg hunt and petting zoo with food on-site from a local food truck.

Pet photos with the Easter bunny — March 26: RCO Pet Care, Oxford

Families are asked to bring a donation for the local rescue Seymour CARES.

Meriden Egg-stravagant Easter — April 8: Meriden Town Green, Meriden

Children can collect candy and goodies in the hunt from Meriden Hills Baptist Church.

Milford Easter Eggstravaganza — April 1: Milford Town Green, Milford

Photo opportunities with the Easter bunny, an egg hunt throughout downtown shops, a story-time, face-painting, and children’s activities.

JC Karate Easter egg hunt — April 8: JC Karate & Martial Arts Center, Cheshire

Two Easter egg hunt sessions will commence, starting at 10 a.m., followed by raffle prizes.

Easter shop & stroll — April 8: Watch Factory Shoppes, Cheshire

Visit with the East Bunny, shop indoor and outdoor vendors, and enjoy food and drinks with live music at the Watch Factory Shoppes.

Easter grand buffet — April 9: Anthony’s Ocean View Fine Catering, New Haven

Celebrate Easter and a visit with the Easter Bunny.

New London

Visit with the Easter bunny — March 26: Mel’s Downtown Creamery, Pawcatuck

Free family event offering pictures with the Easter bunny while collecting perishable items for a food drive.

Annual Greentree Easter egg hunt — April 1: Greentree Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Waterford

The event is free with snacks and prizes provided for children.

Lisbon Easter egg hunt — April 1: Lisbon Meadows Park, Lisbon

The hunting begins near the pavilion right at 11 a.m.

Mystic Easter egg hunt — April 8: Olde Mistick Village, Mystic

Enjoy the magic and fun of the Village while hunting for eggs in the village orchard. Face painting will follow.

Easter karaoke party — April 9: Strange Brew Pub, Norwich

Celebrate the Easter holiday with the pub’s weekly karaoke party.

Easter morning breakfast — April 9: Mohegan Fire Company, Uncasville

Join the firefighters for a firehouse Easter morning breakfast with eggs, pancakes, coffee, and more.

Tolland

Baptist church Easter egg hunt — April 2: Ellington Baptist Church, Ellington

Second annual free, family-friendly Easter egg hunt for children up to age 12 with 4,000 eggs.

Easter goodies fundraiser — April 8: The Worship Center, Hebron

Cakes, pies, cookies, and more will be served to support the Women’s Ministry.

Windham

Woodstock annual Easter egg hunt — April 1: Roseland Cottage, Woodstock

A family-friendly event where guests are asked to bring a non-perishable food item.

Worship Center Easter egg hunt — April 2: The Worship Center, Hebron

Enjoy a luncheon, eggs, and prizes.

Storrs Easter egg hunt — April 8: Storrs Community Church, Storrs

Indoor and outdoor family fun, games, and treats.

First Congregational Church Easter egg hunt — April 9: First Congregational Church, Woodstock

Children of all ages are invited to an Easter egg hunt after worship outdoors.