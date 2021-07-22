Hospital staff who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID will face termination

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Twenty percent of hospital staff in Connecticut face termination if they do not receive your COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 30.

A reported 80 percent of hospital staff at Yale New Haven Health system, Hartford Healthcare, and several other hospitals across the state have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Those who haven’t been vaccinated risk losing their jobs by the end of September if they go against the mandate.

RELATED: Can you get fired for not getting the COVID-19 vaccine?

Karl Minges with the University of New Haven (UNH) said, “To have a healthcare workforce only three-fourths vaccinated it isn’t so helpful and it also urges the development of new variance that could even be more transmissible than perhaps the delta variant.”

Healthcare professionals say they fear their workforce would decrease dramatically as many would opt to walk away from their jobs.

Dr. Anuj Vohra, medical director of Emergency Services at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital said, “Can I imagine working as an ER physician with 20% less of my staff? No way, it would cripple us!”

Organizations say there is no budging when it comes to this healthcare mandate. You will be required to upload your COVID card to your employer upon coming to work.

According to new COVID numbers, the delta variant now makes up more than 80 percent of Connecticut cases. And healthcare professionals say the majority of those falling terribly sick have contracted the delta variant.

“We’re seeing a more aggressive strain that leads to increased mortality and morbidity; it’s scary and we need to take it seriously,” Dr. Vohra said.

Currently, the only two exemptions for not getting vaccinated are a religious exemption or if you have a medical issue.