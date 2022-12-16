Conn. (WTNH) — Christmas is around the corner, but what if you need a good last minute gift? A new report found which presents were most sought-after in each state.

According to research conducted by shopping experts at Rakuten, Google Trends data showed that the Xbox Series X console was the most searched for item in Connecticut alongside South Carolina, South Dakota, Massachusetts, and Minnesota.

While the Xbox Series X console first launched in November 2020, it’s still most-popular in the state.

The console is described as the fastest, most powerful Xbox ever, with gaming in 4K, up to 120 frames per second, 8K HDR high dynamic range, and Xbox Velocity Architecture. Both old and new Xbox games can be played on this console, promising modernized graphics with sharper characters and brighter worlds.

Gaming took the lead in not only Connecticut, but across the country. Sony’s PlayStation 5 console had the highest number of states searching for it above any other item during this festive period, with the Nintendo Switch coming in second on people’s Christmas lists.

Not a gamer? Other popular gifts across the country include the TikTok viral item the Dyson Airwrap, which amassed 3.2 billion views on the social media platform, as well as the Oculus headset and Samsung Galaxy Watch.

Apple products are definitely at the top of people’s lists as well; the Apple Macbook, Apple Watch, and Apple Airpods are hot commodities across the U.S.

