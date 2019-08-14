LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning Connecticut

Housatonic Community College kicks off ‘Housatonic Promise’ program to help students go to school for free

Connecticut

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) –Some Housatonic Community College students will be able to go to school for free this year.

The college is launching the Housatonic Promise program which pays for tuition and fees after all other aid is applied. To qualify, students have to live in the Housatonic service area, be enrolled full-time at the college, have a certain GPA and demonstrate an unmet financial need.

RELATED: CT medical school planning northern Maine medical residency

Program applications are now being accepted. Housatonic Promise is being paid for by a $100,000 donation.

To apply, click here.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss