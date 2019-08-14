Housatonic Community College kicks off ‘Housatonic Promise’ program to help students go to school for free

(WTNH) –Some Housatonic Community College students will be able to go to school for free this year.

The college is launching the Housatonic Promise program which pays for tuition and fees after all other aid is applied. To qualify, students have to live in the Housatonic service area, be enrolled full-time at the college, have a certain GPA and demonstrate an unmet financial need.

Program applications are now being accepted. Housatonic Promise is being paid for by a $100,000 donation.

To apply, click here.

