Conn. (WTNH) — House of Heroes took advantage of the spring weather on Saturday to help out local veterans.

The veteran service organization kicked-off its 2022 season with free home repairs for Navy veteran Dean Tudeme of Waterbury and Air Force veteran Bernie Swillinger of Hamden.

Steve Cavanaugh, President and Co-founder of House of Heroes, said that the organization worked with the Connecticut Carpenters Union 346 on Saturday, noting that there were some individual contractors also offering assistance.

“We’re using all the new tools today,” Cavanaugh said. “We have compressors, we have framing guns, which worked out perfectly today because I have so many people.”

The House of Heroes provides no-cost home repairs for military and public safety veterans and their surviving spouses who face some sort of financial or physical challenge.

Over the past 10 years, the organization has helped over 160 veterans across the state.

