House passes bill allowing cameras in nursing home rooms

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut House of Representatives has overwhelmingly passed legislation that will allow residents of nursing homes to install cameras in their rooms.

The legislation cleared the House by a nearly unanimous vote Monday. It allows residents to be monitored virtually by their families.

The issue had been raised in previous legislative sessions, but it took on new life this year because of the visitation ban at nursing homes across the state to prevent the spread of the virus.

The bill awaits action in the Senate.