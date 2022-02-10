HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut legislators are meeting Thursday to vote on whether to extend 11 of Gov. Ned Lamont’s remaining COVID-19 executive orders, including the statewide mask mandate in schools and child care centers.

Lamont’s public health and civil preparedness emergency declarations, as well as his remaining COVID-related executive orders, are set to expire on Feb. 15.

The Democratic governor’s recommendation to end the statewide rule on Feb. 28 would still allow school districts and governments to impose local masking rules. But the president of the state’s largest teachers union said a majority of her members, according to a recent survey, favor the state making masking decisions.

“We need to look for a statewide, science-based decision that reflects the needs of our school employees who have a deep desire to keep schools open,” Kate Dias, president of the Connecticut Education Association (CEA), told lawmakers during a special informational hearing.

If the order is not extended by the General Assembly, the state will not be able to mandate mask-wearing in schools between Feb. 15-28, a period when the state agencies have planned to come up with guidance for local school districts. Dr. Manisha Juthani, the state’s public health commissioner, said the extra time is also needed to make sure Connecticut’s positivity and hospitalization rates continue to decline.

The House of Representatives is scheduled to vote Thursday and the Senate on Monday on whether to extend the 11 orders.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.