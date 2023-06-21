NEW HAVEN. Conn. (WTNH) — A housing bill that aims to improve renters’ rights and housing quality in the state is on Gov. Ned Lamont’s desk awaiting his signature. Renters and landlords across the state could see some of the changes starting this year.

The bill passed the legislature earlier this month.

Some of the changes renters could see include:

Late charges: Effective Oct. 1, under the bill, late charges may not exceed $5 per day, up to a maximum of $5, or 5% of the delinquent rent payment, or five percent of the tenant’s share of the delinquent rent payment if they are living in a government or charitable entity.

Tenants would get a nine-day grace period or four days if they rent week to week.

Application fees: Effective Oct. 1, no Landlord may demand a payment, fee or charge for processing rental applications at the beginning of the tenancy, except a security deposit, first month’s payment, or a deposit for a key.

Security deposits: Effective Oct. 1, landlords must return security deposits within 21 days instead of 30.

Violation fees: Effective Oct. 1, landlords can be charged up to $2,000 for violations relating to the maintenance of safe and sanitary housing.

Walk-throughs: Effective Jan.1, 2024, the landlord will do a joint physical inspection of the rental unit with the potential tenant to note the conditions and any damages.

Tenants showed up in force this legislative session, pushing for a housing bill that would cap annual rent increases and include good-cause eviction protections. Luke Melonakos-Harrison with the Connecticut Tenants Union said the bill the legislature passed is a watered-down version of the one they were fighting for.

Rental assistance available for qualifying workforce program participants

“This was not enough, it was nowhere close to enough and because of that the housing crisis is only going to continue to worsen,” he said. “None of them get anywhere close to addressing the fundamental power imbalance between tenants and landlords or enabling renters to fight for a right to stay in their homes.”

Rick Bush, president of the Connecticut Association of Real Estate Investors, said forcing mandates on landlords hurts tenants in the long run.

“If the legislature is coming out and putting additional, further burdens and further restrictions, making it harder for landlords, the end user which is the tenant is the one who is actually going to pay that bill,” he said. “In this situation, it’s the outlier landlords, some bad actors who are creating problems. All the good landlords, which are the people I represent and all the people I know, who are good landlords, we’re being harmed by this legislation,” he said.