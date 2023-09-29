HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Lawmakers are bracing for the worst as Saturday’s deadline to extend crucial federal funding nears.

Lawmakers have yet to reach a deal, which means a government shutdown could be possible.

News 8 spoke with lawmakers on Friday who described what a government shutdown would look like for Connecticut residents.

“The impact on Connecticut will be deep and devastating,” U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said.

State officials said if a government shutdown occurs 10,000 federal workers would stop getting paid in addition to 6,200 active-duty military members, 271 TSA officers and 29 air traffic controllers would also not be paid.

“These people need the pay now and they deserve it now because they are continuing to work,” Blumenthal said.

A shutdown would also impact 47,000 women, infants and children receiving WIC benefits in Connecticut. SNAP benefits would also be greatly reduced in the first week of the shutdown. 5,000 families wouldn’t be able to send their kids to head start preschool programs.

“This is a shutdown… Over nothing. We have really no idea what the radical right-wingers in the House of Representatives want to prevent a shutdown. Their demands seem to change by the minute,” U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said.

The Senate has put together a bipartisan bill to avoid a shutdown but House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has vowed not to take up that bill.

“Republicans and Democrats are working together in the Senate but radical Republicans in the House are a dumpster fire.”