How are CT teachers navigating the discussion about the attack on the Capitol in the classroom?

(WTNH) — Across our country and here in Connecticut, history teachers and social studies teachers are closing their lesson books and opening a dialogue with students as history unfolds before us.

Wednesday, a mob of pro-Trump protesters breached security at the U.S. Capitol, trashing the halls, offices, and the floor of Congress, forcing members of Congress, their staff, and journalists to shelter in undisclosed locations. This as Congress was meeting to affirm Joe Biden as the next president of the United States.

Guilford High School Principal Julia Chaffe told News 8 Thursday, she worked with the superintendent to get an email to families and students throughout the district following the violence at the Capitol.

She said, “It doesn’t matter what your political stance is, or what political party you affiliate with there is, a way to move forward from here that’s what we want for our learning community and that’s what we want for our school.”

Her goal is to make sure educators were prepared to answer questions and concerns from students in school Thursday.

Emma Mullett is a senior and told News 8, “It’s sort of crazy to think about, as a 17-year-old I’m living through something that could be taught to future classes.”

Principal Chaffe said, “we can’t just forget about it and move on.”

The dialogue goes deeper than communication. Educators are encouraging questions, but even more so, making sure students are listening respectfully to their peers.

“I think what we’re trying to accomplish is the idea that, let’s not name call, not point fingers, let’s have dialogue that encourages deeper thought about persistent issues going on in society around us.”

Despite the dark shadows that have caused pain and heartache for many this past year, educators continue to find the light for their students.

“You can’t just look away from it, you have to realize as a public educator varying perspectives and viewpoints have to be taken into account,” Chaffe says.