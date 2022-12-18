NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut might be small in land mass compared to the rest of the United States, but it might not be as tiny as you think.
Coming in at 5,543 square feet — or 13,023 square kilometers — the Constitution State is larger than 38 countries.
The world’s smallest nation is Vatican City, at .49 square kilometers, followed by Monaco, at 2.02 square kilometers, Nauru at 21 square kilometers and Tuvalu, at 26 square kilometers. For some perspective, the Grand Canyon is 4,931 square kilometers.
The state is smaller than some national parks. The largest, Wrangell-St. Elias National Park in Alaska, is more than twice the size of Connecticut. Five other state parks — Gates of the Arctic, Denali, Katmai, Death Valley and Glacier Bay are also bigger.
Here are the countries that are smaller than Connecticut. Land area is in square kilometers:
Vatican City – .49
Monaco – 2.02
Nauru – 21
Tuvalu – 26
San Marino – 61
Liechtenstein – 160
Marshall Islands – 181
Saint Kitts and Nevis – 261
Maldives – 300
Malta – 316
Grenada – 344
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines – 389
Barbados – 430
Antigua and Barbuda – 442
Seychelles – 452
Palau – 459
Andorra – 468
Saint Lucia – 616
Federated States of Micronesia – 702
Singapore – 726
Tonga – 747
Dominica – 751
Bahrain – 778
Kiribati – 811
Sa Tome and Principe – 964
Comoros – 1,862
Mauritius – 2,040
Luxembourg – 2,586
Samoa – 2,842
Cape Verde – 4,033
Trinidad and Tobago – 5,130
Brunel – 5,765
Cyprus – 9,251
Lebanon – 10,42
Jamaica – 10,991
The Gambia – 11,295
Qatar – 11,586
Vanuatu – 12,189