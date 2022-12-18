The state of Connecticut in a montage isolated over white.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut might be small in land mass compared to the rest of the United States, but it might not be as tiny as you think.

Coming in at 5,543 square feet — or 13,023 square kilometers — the Constitution State is larger than 38 countries.

The world’s smallest nation is Vatican City, at .49 square kilometers, followed by Monaco, at 2.02 square kilometers, Nauru at 21 square kilometers and Tuvalu, at 26 square kilometers. For some perspective, the Grand Canyon is 4,931 square kilometers.

The state is smaller than some national parks. The largest, Wrangell-St. Elias National Park in Alaska, is more than twice the size of Connecticut. Five other state parks — Gates of the Arctic, Denali, Katmai, Death Valley and Glacier Bay are also bigger.

Here are the countries that are smaller than Connecticut. Land area is in square kilometers:

Vatican City – .49

Monaco – 2.02

Nauru – 21

Tuvalu – 26

San Marino – 61

Liechtenstein – 160

Marshall Islands – 181

Saint Kitts and Nevis – 261

Maldives – 300

Malta – 316

Grenada – 344

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines – 389

Barbados – 430

Antigua and Barbuda – 442

Seychelles – 452

Palau – 459

Andorra – 468

Saint Lucia – 616

Federated States of Micronesia – 702

Singapore – 726

Tonga – 747

Dominica – 751

Bahrain – 778

Kiribati – 811

Sa Tome and Principe – 964

Comoros – 1,862

Mauritius – 2,040

Luxembourg – 2,586

Samoa – 2,842

Cape Verde – 4,033

Trinidad and Tobago – 5,130

Brunel – 5,765

Cyprus – 9,251

Lebanon – 10,42

Jamaica – 10,991

The Gambia – 11,295

Qatar – 11,586

Vanuatu – 12,189