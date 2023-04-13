Conn. (WTNH) — For the first time so far in 2023, Connecticut is experiencing summer-like weather. Yet, as people look to cool-off, it’s important to note that not all water is ready for swimming.

According to the National Center for Cold Water Safety, water temperatures below 70 degrees Fahrenheit should be treated with caution. Water temperatures between 50 and 60 degrees Fahrenheit makes it difficult to control your breathing, and anything lower than 40 degrees is painfully cold. The colder the water, the faster your body temperature could be lowered.

The average water temperature for swimming is around 77 and 82 degrees Fahrenheit.

Although temperatures are in the 70s Thursday and Friday, the water temperature across Connecticut does not even reach 50 degrees Fahrenheit, according to Sea Temperature Info.

Even those hoping to hit the water to paddleboard, kayak, or boat are urged to take precaution and wear a life jacket. While it will save your life, it’s also a legal requirement to wear a life jacket from Oct. 1 through May 31.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) reminded the public that it takes time for the water to catch up with the air temperature.

“Cold water is extremely dangerous and poses a greater risk of drowning due to ‘sudden gasp,’ and cold shock as symptoms of hypothermia negatively impact one’s ability to think and act,” DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes said. “Taking proper precautions, especially by wearing a life jacket, can increase one’s chances of surviving a cold-water immersion.”

Water temperatures are typically the safest in Connecticut in July and August.