How CT leaders are protecting themselves from COVID-19

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Ansonia Mayor, David Cassetti, (R) reacted this way when he first heard President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19: “I was like, holy cow.”

News 8 was at Ansonia City Hall on Friday as part of our effort to contact several city and town leaders around our state to find out how they are protecting themselves from the coronavirus.

“I’ve been getting tested regularly, every two to three weeks for some months now,” said Governor Ned Lamont. “My staff is going to get tested more regularly than they have in the past.”

In Waterbury, the Chief of Staff for Mayor Neil O’Leary said he also recently got a COVID-19 test, which came back negative.

“He got an asymptomatic test — truly leading by example — supporting the asymptomatic testing initiative we have here,” said Mackenzie Demac. “He’s healthy.”

Mayor Cassetti has not yet gotten tested for COVID-19. But, he told News 8 he got a clean bill of health recently at his annual check-up. He showed News 8 steps he’s taken inside Ansonia City Hall to keep his staff and him safe.

He showed us a stack of facemasks, which everyone is required to wear, and numerous hand sanitizer stations on every floor. He’s limited the number of outside guests to five at one time and put up plexiglass in city offices.

The one unique change to city hall might be air purification units he said were approved by NASA. There are three of them — one on each floor.

“It 100 percent kills any viruses, including the COVID-19 virus,” he said.

At $1,500 each, Mayor Cassetti said it’s an investment that costs Ansonia taxpayers less than hiring a company to come in and spray disinfectant over and over again.

“Which costs tens of thousands of dollars,” he said.

New Haven Mayor, Justin Elicker, (D) told News 8 how he’s protecting himself and his staff inside New Haven City Hall.

“Wearing masks, social distancing and getting tested on a regular basis like so many people, including myself,” Mayor Elicker said. “[We’ve] been saying for months and months.”

Inside Waterbury City Hall, when people first go in, they’ll see a police officer who makes sure they’re wearing masks and sign in. That way, if there’s any kind of spreading of the virus inside city hall, it will be easier to do contact tracing.

Inside every city hall New 8 visited, social distancing and face mask signs seem part of the wallpaper now.

Mayor Cassetti said he’s proud of the precautions that are in place, but he also can’t wait for our state and our country to be rid of COVID19.

“I can’t wait until we can get back to normal,” he said.