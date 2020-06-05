How CT residents are standing for George Floyd as the nation mourns

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds of Newington residents protested racial inequities in honor of George Floyd on Thursday — the same day of his televised memorial.

“It’s time that this country realizes that people of color don’t have the same opportunities, are not treated the same way, and I’m hoping that this tragedy that has lit a spark to get everyone to say, ‘enough is enough. Let’s make a better America,” said Keith Echevarria.

From Newington to Bloomfield, Connecticut residents stood against racism while mourning a life taken too soon.

“I’m not okay because for eight minutes in 46 seconds, I saw someone murdered on TV,” said Bloomfield Mayor Suzette DeBeatham-Brown. “For eight minutes in 46 seconds, no one pushed a cop, slapped a cop, no one stopped a cop for eight minutes and 46 seconds. That is a lifetime for someone who is dying.”

A moment of silence was held — symbolizing the amount of time Floyd was held under an officer’s knee.

“My hope going forward? That it’s not forgotten, that when the news is done covering it to the extent that you’re covering it now that people take something from this so deep in them that they keep studying, learning and speaking out and not being afraid to share the message and have the hard conversation,” said Newington resident Tamara Mazario.

More protests are scheduled for Friday.