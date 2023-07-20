ESSEX, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut River Museum is dedicated to educating people about the history of the river and its impact on the state.

This summer, a tremendous amount of debris including refrigerators, whole trees and even marinas with boats have made their way down the river.

“The things that we’re seeing, in some cases have traveled all 410 miles from the border with Canada all the way down,” said Elizabeth Kaeser, executive director of the Connecticut River Museum.

The forecast is great for the weekend which gives a chance for families to take advantage of the Connecticut Summer at the Museum program.

The program runs through Sept. 4 and offers children 18 and under plus one accompanying adult free access to any participating museums free of charge. The adult must be a Connecticut resident in order to get in for free.

“It’s a really wonderful way for parents and kids to have a low-pressure experience. You can come in for free. You don’t have to worry about having spent a lot of money and then your kid having a meltdown. They won’t, they’re gonna be great,” Kaeser said.

But, it’s about more than just getting kids to have fun while learning.

“The idea of the program is twofold, get kids and families learning together, but also to support our museums that lost visitors during COVID, also the businesses that are around them,” Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz (D-Conn.) said.

The program is in its third year and is funded through a $10 million investment in federal COVID-19 recovery funding the state received from the American Rescue Plan Act.

“I think it’s great. It’s very informational. It’s great to learn about Connecticut’s history,” said Owen Warriner of Rocky Hill. “Yeah it’s great. It’s really fun that we can explore around and get in free.”