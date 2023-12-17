HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The best Christmas movies have a little love, a little snow, a little mischief — and plenty of Connecticut.

Nearly 80 years after its initial release, “Christmas in Connecticut” is reawakening in popularity, cementing itself as a holiday favorite. But what has made the classic film enduring?

“There’s a lot of things going for this movie,” said Julie Buck, an assistant professor of film, television and media arts at Quinnipiac University.

Buck noted that while it fell out of favor for a time, it’s seen a resurgence in the last five or six years as audiences have searched for something classic, but still relevant.

“I think people are tired of seeing ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ and there is something about this movie, because not only is it nostalgic, there’s great costumes, there’s Barbara Stanwyck — who is fantastic — but one of the other things that’s amazing that’s going for it is that it has this really witty dialogue,” Buck said.

Here’s the setup: Barbara Stanwyck stars as Elizabeth Lane, the perfect farm/housewife known for her food column. The problem? It’s all a lie, and now the New Yorker has to put on an act when Dennis Morgan’s character, war hero Jefferson Jones, heads to Connecticut for a picturesque Christmas. Of course, shenanigans — and love — ensue.

“So, not only is it like nostalgia and it’s Christmas, it’s an offshoot of a screwball comedy,” Buck said. “They’re funny. She says funny things, they say smart things.”

Since its initial release, “Christmas in Connecticut” has been adapted for radio, and even saw a made-for-tv remake in 1992 (which featured a cameo from its director, Arnold Schwarzenegger).

Now, it’s everywhere, including Turner Classic Movies, and Beck said even saw it playing on a plane during a flight earlier this month. That visibility, paired with Gen Z’s affinity toward older material, has led to a boost in audiences seeing the film.

“It’s showing up more and more, and I think because it’s so funny and so fresh-feeling, more and more people want to watch it,” she said.