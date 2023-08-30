WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — People from Connecticut who were visiting Florida are scrambling to get to safety, but flight delays and cancellations have made that difficult.

All flights to and from Tampa Bay International Airport are grounded due to the Category 3 storm making landfall.

The impacts of Idalia reached Bradley International Airport, canceling nearly a dozen flights to and from Fort Myers, Jacksonville, Tampa, and beyond Florida, including Charleston and Savannah.

The American Red Cross told News 8 they have a team of seven out helping the community as Idalia made landfall Wednesday. The regional disaster officer in Tallahassee said she just received word from officials they can get out into neighborhoods after sheltering in place all morning.

The Dubord’s 40th wedding anniversary trip in Siesta Key ended with an airport closure, an evacuation and canceled and delayed flights.

“We were supposed to fly out of Tampa last night,” Paula Dubord said. “Then they closed the airport at midnight the night before, so we had to scramble what are we going to do, but then we had friends in Orlando, so we drove up to Orlando and spent the night last night. We were supposed to leave this morning, but the crew didn’t show up, so we had a three-hour delay. Now we’re finally back home.

People arriving at Windsor Locks from the Sunshine State said they are grateful to be back home.

“Raining very heavy, I’ve seen houses flooding all kinds of stuff,” West Haven resident Nasir Collins said.

“It was total downpours,” Joe Dubord said.

“In Orlando, when we woke up at 5 this morning, there were tornado warnings there,” Paul said. “Glad to be home!”

But some Connecticut residents are rushing to get down to Florida. The American Red Cross Connecticut and Rhode Island Region has a team of seven volunteers there as the storm made landfall today.

The regional disaster officer down in Tallahassee says they received word from officials late this afternoon they can leave their hotels and get out into the community after sheltering in place all morning.

“Flooding, you are going to see trees down,” Regional disaster officer for the Red Cross Rebecca Johnson said. “Once the ground gets saturated, the trees come down. You’ll see damage to homes, but it’s that flooding piece that’s going to keep people from going home. Lots of power outages here in Florida, so as they go out to do that damage assessment, we will see exactly where we are needed.”

Johnson said the Connecticut residents are heading to support evacuation shelters and will be distributing truckloads of supplies and meals, bringing hope after destruction.

“That symbol of we are here, standing in the gap with you,” Johnson said.

The Red Cross Connecticut Rhode Island Region said five more volunteers are heading down to Florida Thursday morning. They will have to fly into other area airports because Tampa will likely still be closed.