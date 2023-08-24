NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut residents were more interested in Wednesday night’s Republican presidential primary debate than most other states, according to data from Google Trends.

Connecticut was the 12th-highest state for Google searches related to the primary. In top place was Washington, D.C., followed by New Hampshire, North Dakota, Kansas and Virginia.

Hawaii was the least interested.

Eight contenders — excluding former president Donald Trump, who traded the debate for a sit-down with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson — took to a Milwaukee state to discuss issues such as foreign policy, abortion, the national debt and the Jan. 6 riots.

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy was the most-Googled candidate, taking up 40% of searches, according to Google Trends data. Next was Trump, at 24% of searches, followed by Nikki Haley at 9%, Ron DeSantis at 8% and Chris Christie at 6%.