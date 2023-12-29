NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Are you ready to usher in 2024 at your favorite bar? Keep an eye on the clock for more than when the ball drops.

Although alcohol sales at businesses like package and grocery stores are banned on New Year’s Day in Connecticut, bars, restaurants and clubs that sell booze can remain open for an extra hour on Monday. The bars can be open through the night on New Year’s Eve and until 3 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

However, some cities and towns may have zoning rules that are a little different.

While you can’t buy liquor on Jan. 1, cannabis sales are still allowed.