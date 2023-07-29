NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Are you a Mary, Patricia or Jennifer? What about James, Robert or John?

If so, there are millions of people across the country who share your name.

The most common names in the U.S. over the last century have remained strong for boys, while girls have tended to have more name diversity, according to data from the Social Security Administration.

There have been more than four million people born with the name James, Robert, John and Michael since 1922. Meanwhile, the name Mary belongs to more than 3.05 million people — almost twice as many as the second most popular name.

Here are the top names for males in the U.S. over the last century:

James – 4,625,363 Robert – 4,357,620 John – 4,354,502 Michael – 4,345,849 David – 3,564,272 William – 3,484,904 Richard – 2,423,956 Joseph – 2,300,049 Thomas – 2,134,536 Christopher – 2,049,683 Charles – 2,037,956 Daniel – 1,905,388 Matthew – 1,620,154 Anthony – 1,409,172 Mark – 1,349,030 Donald – 1,308,961 Steven – 1,284,623 Andrew – 1,257,112 Paul – 1,252,337 Joshua – 1,231,302

Do those names sound familiar? It’s because they’ve dominated for decades. Last year, for example, William was number six on the list of most popular names. Liam, another version of William, took the top spot.

Looking back to the 2010s, Michael was given to 145,020 boys, and there were 139,564 boys named James.

Here are the top names for females in the U.S. over the last century:

Mary – 3,054,624 Patricia – 1,551,159 Jennifer – 1,469,664 Linda – 1,448,284 Elizabeth – 1,403,790 Barbara – 1,385,994 Susan – 1,102,248 Jessica – 1,047,645 Sarah – 987,732 Karen – 986,072 Lisa – 965,306 Nancy – 960,589 Betty – 886,110 Sandra – 873,664 Margaret – 867,664 Ashley – 852,892 Kimberly – 842,541 Emily – 839,846 Donna – 819,879 Michelle – 813,985

Girl names have seen much more variation than boys’ in the last century. In fact, none of the top names over the last century were in the top 10 names given to baby girls last year.

Statistics on more names can be found on the Social Security Administration’s website.