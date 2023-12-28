NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — After two days of fog, rain stepped in on Thursday to become the newest challenge for Connecticut commuters. But, just how much did your area get?

Preliminary rainfall totals from Thursday morning varied across the state.

Here are the totals for selected Connecticut cities, according to MesoWest data.

Fairfield County

Bridgeport – 1.58 in

Danbury – 1.6 in

Norwalk – 2.34 in

Shelton – 1.87 in

Stamford – 2.21 in

Stratford – .29 in

Westport – 2.04 in

Hartford County

Bristol – 2.5 in

Hartford – 1.82 in

Manchester – 1.4 in

New Britain – 2.09 in

Newington – 1.91 in

Windsor – 2.15 in

Windsor Locks – 1.84 in

Litchfield County

Barkhamsted – 1.68 in

New Milford – 1.68 in

Torrington – 1.39 in

Watertown – 2.48 in

Middlesex County

Clinton – 1.32 in

Durham – 1.66 in

Westbrook – .22 in

New Haven County

Cheshire – 1.39 in

East Haven – 1.78 in

Milford – 1.84 in

New Haven – 1.79 in

Wallingford – 1.97 in

Waterbury – 2.60 in

New London County

Groton – .81 in

Ledyard – .99 in

New London – 1.19 in

Tolland County

Hebron – 1 in

Somers – 1.18 in

Willington – 1.41 in

Windham County

Ashford – 1.17 in

Windham – 1.06 in