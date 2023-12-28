NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — After two days of fog, rain stepped in on Thursday to become the newest challenge for Connecticut commuters. But, just how much did your area get?
Preliminary rainfall totals from Thursday morning varied across the state.
Here are the totals for selected Connecticut cities, according to MesoWest data.
Fairfield County
Bridgeport – 1.58 in
Danbury – 1.6 in
Norwalk – 2.34 in
Shelton – 1.87 in
Stamford – 2.21 in
Stratford – .29 in
Westport – 2.04 in
Hartford County
Bristol – 2.5 in
Hartford – 1.82 in
Manchester – 1.4 in
New Britain – 2.09 in
Newington – 1.91 in
Windsor – 2.15 in
Windsor Locks – 1.84 in
Litchfield County
Barkhamsted – 1.68 in
New Milford – 1.68 in
Torrington – 1.39 in
Watertown – 2.48 in
Middlesex County
Clinton – 1.32 in
Durham – 1.66 in
Westbrook – .22 in
New Haven County
Cheshire – 1.39 in
East Haven – 1.78 in
Milford – 1.84 in
New Haven – 1.79 in
Wallingford – 1.97 in
Waterbury – 2.60 in
New London County
Groton – .81 in
Ledyard – .99 in
New London – 1.19 in
Tolland County
Hebron – 1 in
Somers – 1.18 in
Willington – 1.41 in
Windham County
Ashford – 1.17 in
Windham – 1.06 in