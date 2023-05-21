A USPS vehicle is seen driving through rain on May 20, 2023.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Saturday’s storm rained heavily across the state, dumping inches on Connecticut. But how much did your area see?

The National Weather Service offices in New York City and Boston released the rainfall totals on Sunday, revealing which areas received the most precipitation.

It rained the most in Shelton, which received 3.16 inches. Following it at the top of the list is Hamden, at 3.02 inches, along with Trumbull at 2.99 inches, New Haven at 2.92 inches and Wallingford at 2.92 inches.

The municipality that received the least amount rain was Willimantic, at 1.19 inches. Following is Danbury at 1.28, Chaplin at 1.34 inches, Greenwich at 1.51 inches and Essex at 1.57 inches.

The forecast for the upcoming week will be a lot more dry, according the News 8 meteorologists. Sunday evening will be mostly clear, and usher in a sunny Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Use the searchable database below to look up the rainfall total for your city: