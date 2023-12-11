NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Sunday’s overnight storm flooded basements and yards, canceled some schools for the day and dumped more than five inches of rain on some areas in Connecticut.

The National Weather Service in both Boston and New York City posted rainfall totals early Monday afternoon, revealing just how much precipitation some areas received.

While the state’s most populous cities didn’t receive the most rain, they did receive a fair share of it. The New Haven area received about 3.74 inches, the Hartford area received up to 2.5 inches and parts of Fairfield County received up to 3.08 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

These are the cities that received the most rain, listed in alphabetical order, according to the National Weather Service:

Columbia – 4.18 inches

Durham – 5.3 inches

East Killingly – 4.25 inches

Hebron – 4.71 inches

Higganum – 4.83

Milford – 5.13 inches

Moosup – 5.15 inches

Storrs – 4.3 inches

Southington – 3.26 inches

Wallingford – 4.91 inches

Willimantic: 3.69 inches

What about the wind?

These are the highest observed wind gusts, according to National Weather Service in New York City. The National Weather Service in Boston, which covers part of the state, has not yet posted data:

New London – 56 mph

Moodus – 56 mph