DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Danbury received the most rain in Sunday’s overnight storm, according to preliminary data from Storm Team 8.

Danbury received 4.43 inches, according to totals from early Monday morning. More rain is expected throughout the day.

Wolcott received the second-most rain, at 3.7 inches. It was followed by New London, at 2.91 inches, Milford at 2.61 inches, Hebron at 1.73 inches and Pawcatuck at 1.58 inches.

As for wind gusts, Stamford saw the strongest winds, at 66 mph. It’s followed by Willimantic at 61 mph, Fairfield at 60 mph, Meriden at 56 mph, Groton at 54 mph and Milford at 53 mph.

As for other areas, the National Weather Service reported that the wind reached 46 mph at Tweed-New Haven Airport, which also received 1.54 inches of rain. It rained about two inches in Hartford, where wind gust information was not immediately available.

The rain has caused flooding, school delays and power outages in the state. The storm is expected to move out of the area later on Monday. However, wind gusts will persist, leading to the possibility of more power outages.