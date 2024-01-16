NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Snow blew in across the state late Monday night into Tuesday, canceling school and causing icy road conditions.
How much snow did your town get? That depends on where you live, according to data released the National Weather Service’s New York City office early Tuesday afternoon.
The Boston office, which covers the northern half of the state, did not have specific city-by-city totals available on Tuesday afternoon. However, the agency estimated that Hartford received between two and four inches overnight.
Tuesday’s storm was Connecticut’s second snowfall in January. During last week’s storm, towns such as North Granby saw as much as 17 inches.
Here are the snowfall totals for select cities and towns. This list will be updated as more information becomes available:
Fairfield County
Bridgeport – 1.8 inches
Monroe – .5 inches
New Canaan – 1.2 inches
Shelton – 1.6 inches
Stratford – 1 inch
Middlesex County
Durham – 1.2 inches
Higganum – 1.6 inches
Killingworth – 2 inches
Moodus – 1.5 inches
Westbrook – 2 inches
New Haven County
Guilford – 1.8 inches
Hamden – .8 inches
Madison – 1.8 inches
Meriden – .5 inches
Milford – 1.5 inches
Naugatuck – .5 inches
North Haven – 1.7 inches
Waterbury – .8 inches
New London County
East Lyme – 2 inches
Mystic – 2 inches
New London – 1.8 inches
Niantic – 1 inch
Norwich – 2.3 inches
Old Lyme – 1.8 inches
Stonington – 1.8 inches
Waterford – 1.8 inches