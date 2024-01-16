NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Snow blew in across the state late Monday night into Tuesday, canceling school and causing icy road conditions.

How much snow did your town get? That depends on where you live, according to data released the National Weather Service’s New York City office early Tuesday afternoon.

The Boston office, which covers the northern half of the state, did not have specific city-by-city totals available on Tuesday afternoon. However, the agency estimated that Hartford received between two and four inches overnight.

Tuesday’s storm was Connecticut’s second snowfall in January. During last week’s storm, towns such as North Granby saw as much as 17 inches.

Here are the snowfall totals for select cities and towns. This list will be updated as more information becomes available:

Fairfield County

Bridgeport – 1.8 inches

Monroe – .5 inches

New Canaan – 1.2 inches

Shelton – 1.6 inches

Stratford – 1 inch

Middlesex County

Durham – 1.2 inches

Higganum – 1.6 inches

Killingworth – 2 inches

Moodus – 1.5 inches

Westbrook – 2 inches

New Haven County

Guilford – 1.8 inches

Hamden – .8 inches

Madison – 1.8 inches

Meriden – .5 inches

Milford – 1.5 inches

Naugatuck – .5 inches

North Haven – 1.7 inches

Waterbury – .8 inches

New London County

East Lyme – 2 inches

Mystic – 2 inches

New London – 1.8 inches

Niantic – 1 inch

Norwich – 2.3 inches

Old Lyme – 1.8 inches

Stonington – 1.8 inches

Waterford – 1.8 inches