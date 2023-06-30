More than 43 million borrowers have federal student loan debt, with an average loan balance of at least $37,500. (Getty Images)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Supreme Court ruled Friday that the Biden administration overstepped its authority in trying to cancel or reduce student loans for millions of Americans.

The 6-3 decision effectively killed the $400 billion plan, announced by President Joe Biden last year, and left borrowers on the hook for repayments that are expected to resume by late summer.

People in Connecticut have more student loan debt than the national average, but just how much do Nutmeggers owe?

Let’s look at the national numbers, first. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, about 68% of students who have taken out federal loans borrowed about $30,800. When breaking those students down into demographic groups, women borrowed about $2,000 more than men. Among races, Black students borrowed the most, at an average of $39,500, while Asian students borrowed the least, at $25,500.

The Education Data Initiative estimates that each state averages about $29 billion in federal student loan debt, with most people in debt being between the ages of 25 to 34.

Connecticut, however, is “notably higher” than the national average, according to the initiative.

There are an estimated 497,000 borrowers in the state, with about 13.8% of state residents dealing with student loan debt. About 57.3% of those are younger than 35. The average student loan debt is $35,162.

About 13.8% owe less than $5,000.