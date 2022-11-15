NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Do degrees actually matter?

When it comes to your monthly heating bill, yes!

For every degree you lower your thermostat in the winter — or raise it in the summer — you will save 3% a month, according to the D.C. Department of Energy and Environment, which suggests setting a thermostat to 78 degrees in the summer and 68 degrees in the winter.

Turning the thermostat down for seven to 10 degrees each night in the winter and fall can save you up to 10% a year. If you are forgetful, try installing a smart thermostat, which you may be able to get a rebate for.

Using a fan can make a room feel 4 degrees warmer or cooler, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. If you need to feel a little warmer, make sure that your fan is circulating in the correct direction. For the winter, that should be clockwise.

If you want another place to cut energy costs, look to your water heater, which the U.S. Department of Energy said accounts for 18% of a home’s energy usage. To lower your bill, use less water, lower the thermostat on the heater, insulate it or look into upgrading to a more efficient model. If the water heater is hot to the touch, then you can insulate it to save up to 16% a year on water heating costs.

Every degree and bit of energy saved can matter this winter, especially as the cost of home heating oil continues to increase.

If you are in need of home heating assistance, call 211, or apply to the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program.