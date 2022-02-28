NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Supply chain disruptions created by the COVID-19 pandemic continue to cause a lot of headaches for businesses across Connecticut, but efforts are underway to fix the problem.

Empty grocery store shelves are just one of the many side effects of the pandemic.

“It’s certainly a challenge to tell Mr. or Mrs. Smith why they can’t get their favorite bottle of Heinz’s ketchup,” Janalynne Gius, a manager at Tops Marketplace.

The disappointment of not finding what you need is also being felt at car dealerships, retail shops and restaurants.

It’s an ever-growing supply chain issue that U.S. Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro is working to fix.

“What we’ve seen with the supply chain is disruptions over and over and again,” DeLauro said.

The congresswoman is supporting two pieces of legislation: America Competes Act, which looks at creating jobs that can not be outsourced, and the American Rescue Plan supplies $4 billion to strengthen the nation’s food supply in a variety of ways.

“As I said, food production, food processing, distribution, markets and consumers,” DeLauro said.

If you’ve been to the gas station lately, you know what the supply chain is doing to prices at the pump. The average price of a gallon of regular is about $3.99, with little relief in sight.

Meanwhile, cargo ships are still sitting on the coast of California — days sometimes even weeks away from unloading. Two years into the pandemic, local business owners are still feeling the effects.

“With inventory management, it’s okay, I got everything, but did I get it all when I needed it? Do you have to push something back a day? Do you have to work longer?” Jay Pallotti, the sales director for Lamberti’s Sausage said.

Those are all questions that business owners must face in the age of COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain issues.