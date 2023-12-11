HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State officials spotlighted a program on Monday that aims to help people get jobs in high-demand industries.

The program, called Career Connect, started last year to get people back to work after the COVID-19 pandemic. Although state leaders said the Connecticut job market has fully recovered from its pandemic losses as of November, Gov. Ned Lamont said there are still thousands of jobs open.

Lamont spoke about Career Connect, which provides free training for prospective employees. Anyone who signs up can earn the skills they need to get a job in anywhere from four to 24 weeks.

They can also work with a career coach and connect with employers. This program was a game-changer for Carlos Garcia, who took full advantage of “We Rise,” which partners with re-entry welcome centers across the state.

“Within a week of completing the course, I got a job at Stop and Shop,” Garcia said. “After six months, my dedication earned me employee of the month and I’m participating in the Rising Stars Program where I’m supposed to be getting the dairy management position.”

You can register for Career Connect through the state’s website here.