How the 2020 census can help hungry families during the pandemic

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– What does the 2020 census have to do with helping the hungry?

The deadline for the census is coming. That census is important for programs that help hungry families.

Programs like Foodshare that have been giving out groceries through the pandemic

That’s where Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz was Wednesday, spreading the word about how important it is to fill out the census.

It’s been a one-stop shop throughout the pandemic

“So we wanted to come to a site where we knew that there would be literally more than 1,000 people from this hard to count area, which includes East Hartford, Hartford area, to encourage the remaining 1.6% of the households in our state to fill out the census,” said Bysiewicz.

The demand for Foodshare’s drive through is not letting up…

“As long as there’s a need and as long as the state allows us to continue using this facility, we plan to continue to do this. We’ll probably be announcing later on this week what we’re going to be doing into October but I would expect us to be here through at least the end of October, maybe beyond depending on how this virus reacts,” said Jason Jakubowski, President, Foodshare.

That census data affects nonprofits here in Connecticut.

“The population numbers drive a lot of the federal grant dollars and we rely heavily on those on those grant dollars to do what we do every day, so it is essential that everybody come out and fill out the census. We’ve done what we can to help promote it and it’s definitely something we need people to support,” said Jakubowski.

The deadline for the 2020 census is September 30.