SOUTH GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Another 90-plus-degree day in September during the month of peak apple season is impacting the color of apples and also causing them to ripen more quickly.

The apple crop likes sunny days in the 70s or 80s and cold nights.

Staff at Bussa Orchards told News 8 that the ongoing heat and humidity have given them more work and less crop because more varieties of apples are ripe at once and they all need to be picked to make a profit.

They have 25 acres and sell wholesale to local markets and grocery stores. They have been around for over 100 years and say this has been one of the toughest seasons they’ve seen.