NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hollywood writers and major studios may be reaching a possible deal, after a more than 4-month-long strike.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) and actors in the SAG-AFTRA union have been on the picket lines, pushing for better pay, transparency from streaming services and protections against artificial intelligence. The writers went on strike in May and screen actors joined in July.

However, the strike isn’t just affecting Hollywood.

Jonathan Black is a producer and partner at Chair 10 Productions in Newtown, Conn. He said the impact of the strike has been drastic.

“We had several large productions that we were working with,” Black said. “They were excited about Connecticut saying, ‘Hey, we are definitely going to shoot here’ and then the strikes happened. Some of these productions can employ up to 250 people.”

Black said that work has been pushed back to next year or 2025, causing a ripple effect.

“We all build up the industry in the state and I think there’s a big desire to get back to work,” he said.

The impact is being felt in other areas of the entertainment world too. Keith Nielsen is a costume designer from Manchester and is in an involuntary holding pattern.

“I work freelance in this business so sometimes you have ups and downs and little gaps which are nice little breaks that you can build in,” Nielsen said. “But I cannot work. I work in scripted TV.”

Nielson wants to get back to business as usual, as quickly as possible.

“Every day I wake up like is today the day? Can I get back to work? I text producers all the time, are you hearing anything? I know that they are rearing and ready to go too,” Neilson said.

The details of a possible deal are unknown, but the impact of the strike is far-reaching.

News 8 will continue to follow this story.