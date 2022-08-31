NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The application period for this winter’s Connecticut Energy Association Program (CEAP) starts Thursday, Sept. 1.

The program helps homeowners and renters with costs associated with heating their homes. With the high cost of home heating oil, gas, and electricity, state leaders anticipate a huge demand for assistance heading into fall and winter.

“The average amount available to a household will be about $400 per household to offset the cost of home heating, but many families will qualify for a higher benefit level, depending on the number of people that live in the house and the income level of the household,” Dr. Deidre Gifford, the commission of Connecticut Department of Social Services said.

Benefits are available for households with incomes up to 60% of the state median income, which equates to $76,465 for a family of four. These benefits are usually paid directly to the utility company or fuel supplier. Households that heat with deliverable fuels like oil or propane may be eligible for multiple free tank fills.

In all, Connecticut is expecting to get about $79 million from the federal government to fund the program.

How to apply

: Call the office of your local community action agency and schedule an in-person appointment. Click here for the list of phone numbers. Mail: Download and complete the CEAP application. Mail the completed application and required documents to your local community action agency. Click here for the list of addresses.

Applications for the 2022-23 winter season must be received by May 31, 2023. Visit ct.gov/heatinghelp or call 2-1-1 to get more information.