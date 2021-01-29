How to apply for the energy assistance program if you’re struggling to pay heating bills

(WTNH)– The frigid temperatures are a good time for a reminder that help is available for people struggling to pay their heating bills.

The Community Renewal Team says Connecticut residents can apply now for energy assistance. The program is available for both homeowners and renters.

“There are income requirements for who’s eligible for the program, but those income requirements are in fact very, very generous. And you’d be surprised, I was surprised at who is eligible to receive these services… it’s a lot more people than you might think,” said Jason Black, Spokesperson, Community Renewal Team, Hartford.

According to the Connecticut Department of Social Services, eligibility is based on the number of people living in your household, including both homeowners and renters that pay separately for heat; and renters whose heat is included in the rent, as long as more than 30% of gross income is paid towards rent.

To see if you qualify for heating assistance, click here.

To apply for heating assistance, if you live in Central Connecticut, the fastest way to apply for the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program is to call CRT’s Energy Assistance Hotline at 860-560-5800. If you live outside Central Connecticut, call 211 to find the Community Action Agency that can assist you.

Due to COVID-19, all applications can be taken over the phone. The hotline number is: 860-560-5800, and it is available 24-hours a day. If you leave a message, someone will get back to you. You can also visit CRT’s website.