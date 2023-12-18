NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Salvation Army is asking for your help to meet the needs of local families this holiday season.

The organization has seen up to a 50% increase in people who are turning to it for help paying for food, utilities and rent. However, donations from kettle draws aren’t fully meeting the need.

News 8 is a proud sponsor of the Salvation Army’s Day of Giving telethon, which is in its third year. Money donated will help go toward helping pay for food, utilities, rent and Christmas presents for families in need.

Last year, the Salvation Army provided 525,554 meals to Connecticut families, and 23,913 nights of emergency shelter and 55,858 Christmas toys.

To donate, text “GIVECT” to 31333, or visit the Salvation Army’s website.